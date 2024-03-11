profile
dannystrom > blog
Une idée de jeu à lancer en ce dimanche ensoleillé ?
Je suis preneur de tous les types de jeux, encore plus si c'est des jeux indé / peu connus avec un gameplay original.

J'ai envie d'être surpris en ce dimanche ensoleillé !

Merci
    jenicris posted the 11/03/2024 at 08:42 AM
    Animal Well
    hibito posted the 11/03/2024 at 08:52 AM
    Moon Mystery !
    l3andr3 posted the 11/03/2024 at 08:52 AM
    Rogue trader
    adamjensen posted the 11/03/2024 at 08:58 AM
    The Messenger

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIGkmwAXDYM
    burningcrimson posted the 11/03/2024 at 09:00 AM
    Boktai
    ostream posted the 11/03/2024 at 09:00 AM
    Minishoot' Adventures, Victory Heat Rally, Anger foot, The Holy Gosh Darn, Grindstone
    megadeth posted the 11/03/2024 at 09:17 AM
    Sands of Aura
    51love posted the 11/03/2024 at 09:24 AM
    Go playa !

    Sinon pour te répondre : Chants of Sennaar coche toutes tes cases
    tylercross posted the 11/03/2024 at 09:31 AM
    Déjà listés mais je te conseille Minishoot adventure et Animal well
    tourte posted the 11/03/2024 at 09:34 AM
    Je joue à Clocktower Rewind (révision du classique point&click horreur de la Super Nintendo, jamais sorti chez nous). C’est de saison et plutôt original malgré les années.
    plistter posted the 11/03/2024 at 09:34 AM
    Astral Ascent, Ember Knights, WindBlown...
    mibugishiden posted the 11/03/2024 at 09:56 AM
    Dragon Age Veilguard le jeu qui te mettra la banane en ce magnifique dimanche ensoleillé.
    amario posted the 11/03/2024 at 10:12 AM
    Narita Boy
    bisba posted the 11/03/2024 at 10:23 AM
    Soleil
    myownprivate posted the 11/03/2024 at 10:26 AM
    A short hike
    Sheepy: a short adventure
    Sayonara wild heart
    Melatonin
    Post void
    Hyper demon
    Mosa lina
