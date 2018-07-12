2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,811 (6,005,594)3 [PS5] ASTRO BOT (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 09/06/24) – 6,967 (28,521)4 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,258 (1,428,479)5 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,203 (7,914,922)6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,960 (3,637,144)7 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 4,430 (292,389)8 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,156 (3,631,813)9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,949 (5,587,522)10 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,758 (5,415,264)11 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,659 (1,329,755)12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2,485 (4,367,071)13 [NSW] The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance – Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine (G-MODE, 09/12/24) – 2,451 (23,370)14 [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco, 08/29/24) – 2,440 (64,577)15 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 2,396 (1,136,964)16 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 2,385 (1,929,956)17 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,334 (2,337,232)19 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 1,991 (84,631)20 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,984 (2,329,205)22 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,878 (2,509,116)23 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 1,877 (1,492,693)24 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,821 (195,587)25 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1,800 (1,246,719)26 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,791 (2,015,501)28 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,758 (1,032,352)29 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,744 (353,253)30 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,723 (3,026,185)-Flippant de voir par exemple le score d'Astro Bot quand tu sais que Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics en est à 1,33 millions de jeux vendus.-Gundam Breaker 4 ne chute pas trop mais voilà la grande époque est un peu passé.-It Takes Two autre tite à ce maintenir sur le temps d'autant plus que c'est un jeu occidental hormis Minecraft c'est jamais facile au Japon pour les jeux occidentaux.Zelda arrive la semaine prochaine, il y a des bons retours sur le jeu et aussi des retours sur des problèmes de framerate.