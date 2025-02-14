accueil
mickurt
name :
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
amassous
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
killia
,
kurosama
,
kevinmccallisterrr
malikay
malikay
> blog
Assassin's Creed Shadows repoussé au 14 Février 2025
Ubisoft
-
https://x.com/assassinscreed/status/1838971189722562906
minbox
posted the 09/25/2024 at 04:13 PM by
malikay
comments (
5
)
minbox
posted
the 09/25/2024 at 04:17 PM
icebergbrulant
posted
the 09/25/2024 at 04:29 PM
Un joli cadeau pour la Saint-Valentin !
Merci Ubisoft
stampead
posted
the 09/25/2024 at 04:35 PM
juste apres l 'annonce de la suite de sghost of tsushima, coincidence ? mmmyysstttèrrreeeee!!!!!!
mibugishiden
posted
the 09/25/2024 at 04:37 PM
Mdr, Star Wars Outlaws les a calmés sec, maintenant ils ont les chocottes surtout avec l'action Ubi en bourse à 12 euros piece, ils savent que si ils se foirent la ils vont commencer à faire les cartons dans leur studios.
khazawi
posted
the 09/25/2024 at 05:09 PM
Ubidesoft
Merci Ubisoft