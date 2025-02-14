profile
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
name : Assassin’s Creed Shadows
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
malikay
malikay
malikay > blog
Assassin's Creed Shadows repoussé au 14 Février 2025


Ubisoft - https://x.com/assassinscreed/status/1838971189722562906
    minbox
    posted the 09/25/2024 at 04:13 PM by malikay
    comments (5)
    minbox posted the 09/25/2024 at 04:17 PM
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/25/2024 at 04:29 PM
    Un joli cadeau pour la Saint-Valentin !
    Merci Ubisoft
    stampead posted the 09/25/2024 at 04:35 PM
    juste apres l 'annonce de la suite de sghost of tsushima, coincidence ? mmmyysstttèrrreeeee!!!!!!
    mibugishiden posted the 09/25/2024 at 04:37 PM
    Mdr, Star Wars Outlaws les a calmés sec, maintenant ils ont les chocottes surtout avec l'action Ubi en bourse à 12 euros piece, ils savent que si ils se foirent la ils vont commencer à faire les cartons dans leur studios.
    khazawi posted the 09/25/2024 at 05:09 PM
    Ubidesoft
