Semaine 1
1 [NSW] That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco, 08/08/24) – 21,270 (New)
2 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 15,747 (239,366)
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,218 (5,947,410)
4 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 11,171 (1,374,313)
5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 10,535 (3,595,710)
6 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 9,753 (1,110,271)
7 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,127 (7,867,556)
8 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 8,239 (174,603)
9 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 7,219 (1,909,362)
10 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,847 (5,388,025)
11 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,644 (4,347,191)
12 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,405 (5,559,296)
13 [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo, 07/18/24) – 4,637 (45,760)
14 [PS5] That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco, 08/08/24) – 4,525 (New)
15 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 3,935 (216,238 )
16 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3,707 (1,017,890)
17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,583 (1,310,186)
18 [NSW] Revue Starlight: El Dorado (Bushiroad Games, 08/08/24) – 3,243 (New)
19 [NSW] One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 07/25/24) – 3,210 (24,389)
20 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,169 (1,477,674)
21 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,113 (339,147)
22 [NSW] Hanaemu Kare to & bloom (Edia, 08/08/24) – 3,067 (New)
23 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,882 (2,317,026)
24 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,846 (3,605,681)
25 [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 2,842 (64,707)
26 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2,817 (1,233,667)
27 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,813 (2,499,680)
28 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,630 (2,320,802)
29 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,546 (1,135,633)
30 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 2,337 (221,638 )
Semaine 2
1 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 16,625 (255,991)
2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,280 (5,962,690)
3 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 13,867 (1,388,180)
4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,414 (1,121,685)
5 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,850 (7,878,406)
6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 10,103 (3,605,813)
7 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 8,372 (182,975)
8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 6,906 (5,566,202)
9 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 6,672 (1,916,034)
10 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,576 (5,394,601)
11 [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo, 07/18/24) – 5,258 (51,018 )
12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,779 (4,351,970)
13 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,635 (1,314,821)
14 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 4,206 (220,444)
15 [NSW] That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco, 08/08/24) – 3,999 (21,270)
16 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3,986 (1,021,876)
17 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,936 (3,609,617)
18 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,791 (1,481,465)
19 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,664 (342,811)
20 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 3,243 (1,236,910)
21 [NSW] One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 07/25/24) – 3,180 (27,569)
22 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 3,115 (2,323,917)
23 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 3,071 (224,709)
24 [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 2,975 (67,682)
25 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,825 (186,949)
26 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,640 (3,016,420)
27 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,554 (1,138,187)
28 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,342 (2,319,368 )
29 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 2,310 (196,839)
30 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,289 (2,006,743)
-Zelda Tears of the Kingdom les 2 millions c'est fait.
-Breath of the Wild creuse l'écart sur Tears of the Kingdom, on comprends que les grandes vacances permettent à un public novice de se lancer dans Zelda et donc bien évidemment commencent par Breath of the Wild restera à voir si la transformation s'effectue ensuite sur Tears of the Kingdom mais en général logiquement il y a de la perte.
-Triste score pour One Piece, portage ou pas on parle d'une licence qui chaque semaine vends des millions de mangas.
-Nintendo Championship est à mon sens un échec (pour Nintendo) qui ressemble seulement à un objet de collection présentant peu d'intérêt
-Konami cartonne donc avec son jeu de Base-ball qui démontre une belle régularité en haut du top
Il y a un vrai marché du jeu vidéo familiale sur Switch : surtout qu'on est en période estivale on voit vraiment que les titres familiaux tirent leurs épingles du jeu
-Momotaroh revient dans le top 30
-Momotaroh World revient dans le top 5 et suit le trajet de long seller du premier
-The Game of Life (qui ne ressemble à rien) avec le temps est arrivé à 225 000 exemplaires
-Mario Party Superstars approche des 1,5 million
-Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival lui en est à pratiquement 350 000 exemplaires
-Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide un simple multi game de petits jeux classiques en est à 1,3 millions
-Nintendo Switch Sports aussi en est à 1,4 millions
Pour le reste le marché console au Japon c'est la Switch qui domine. La plupart du temps en plus ce sont les mêmes jeux dans le top depuis des années, incroyable.
Konami qui existe toujours sur le marché des JV grâce aux même succès Baseball et Momotaro...