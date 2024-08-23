Semaine 1

1 [NSW] That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco, 08/08/24) – 21,270 (New)

2 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 15,747 (239,366)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,218 (5,947,410)

4 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 11,171 (1,374,313)

5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 10,535 (3,595,710)

6 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 9,753 (1,110,271)

7 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,127 (7,867,556)

8 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 8,239 (174,603)

9 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 7,219 (1,909,362)

10 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,847 (5,388,025)

11 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,644 (4,347,191)

12 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,405 (5,559,296)

13 [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo, 07/18/24) – 4,637 (45,760)

14 [PS5] That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco, 08/08/24) – 4,525 (New)

15 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 3,935 (216,238 )

16 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3,707 (1,017,890)

17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,583 (1,310,186)

18 [NSW] Revue Starlight: El Dorado (Bushiroad Games, 08/08/24) – 3,243 (New)

19 [NSW] One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 07/25/24) – 3,210 (24,389)

20 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,169 (1,477,674)

21 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,113 (339,147)

22 [NSW] Hanaemu Kare to & bloom (Edia, 08/08/24) – 3,067 (New)

23 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,882 (2,317,026)

24 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,846 (3,605,681)

25 [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 2,842 (64,707)

26 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2,817 (1,233,667)

27 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,813 (2,499,680)

28 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,630 (2,320,802)

29 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,546 (1,135,633)

30 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 2,337 (221,638 )



Semaine 2

1 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 16,625 (255,991)

2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,280 (5,962,690)

3 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 13,867 (1,388,180)

4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,414 (1,121,685)

5 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,850 (7,878,406)

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 10,103 (3,605,813)

7 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 8,372 (182,975)

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 6,906 (5,566,202)

9 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 6,672 (1,916,034)

10 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,576 (5,394,601)

11 [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo, 07/18/24) – 5,258 (51,018 )

12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,779 (4,351,970)

13 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,635 (1,314,821)

14 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 4,206 (220,444)

15 [NSW] That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco, 08/08/24) – 3,999 (21,270)

16 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3,986 (1,021,876)

17 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,936 (3,609,617)

18 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,791 (1,481,465)

19 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,664 (342,811)

20 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 3,243 (1,236,910)

21 [NSW] One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 07/25/24) – 3,180 (27,569)

22 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 3,115 (2,323,917)

23 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 3,071 (224,709)

24 [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 2,975 (67,682)

25 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,825 (186,949)

26 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,640 (3,016,420)

27 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,554 (1,138,187)

28 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,342 (2,319,368 )

29 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 2,310 (196,839)

30 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,289 (2,006,743)





-Zelda Tears of the Kingdom les 2 millions c'est fait.

-Breath of the Wild creuse l'écart sur Tears of the Kingdom, on comprends que les grandes vacances permettent à un public novice de se lancer dans Zelda et donc bien évidemment commencent par Breath of the Wild restera à voir si la transformation s'effectue ensuite sur Tears of the Kingdom mais en général logiquement il y a de la perte.

-Triste score pour One Piece, portage ou pas on parle d'une licence qui chaque semaine vends des millions de mangas.



-Nintendo Championship est à mon sens un échec (pour Nintendo) qui ressemble seulement à un objet de collection présentant peu d'intérêt

-Konami cartonne donc avec son jeu de Base-ball qui démontre une belle régularité en haut du top



Il y a un vrai marché du jeu vidéo familiale sur Switch : surtout qu'on est en période estivale on voit vraiment que les titres familiaux tirent leurs épingles du jeu

-Momotaroh revient dans le top 30

-Momotaroh World revient dans le top 5 et suit le trajet de long seller du premier

-The Game of Life (qui ne ressemble à rien) avec le temps est arrivé à 225 000 exemplaires

-Mario Party Superstars approche des 1,5 million

-Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival lui en est à pratiquement 350 000 exemplaires

-Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide un simple multi game de petits jeux classiques en est à 1,3 millions

-Nintendo Switch Sports aussi en est à 1,4 millions