1 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 35,280 (202,227)

2 [NSW] One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 07/25/24) – 16,373 (New)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,073 (5,921,498 )

4 [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo, 07/18/24) – 8,743 (35,134)

5 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 8,339 (158,930)

6 [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 8,209 (57,419)

7 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,567 (7,850,176)

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,595 (3,578,258 )

9 [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II (Falcom, 07/25/24) – 6,486 (New)

10 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5,794 (1,897,108 )

11 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 5,437 (70,023)

12 [NSW] REYNATIS (FuRyu, 07/25/24) – 5,409 (New)

13 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 5,028 (1,095,994)

14 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,970 (1,356,673)

15 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,280 (5,549,152)

16 [PS5] REYNATIS (FuRyu, 07/25/24) – 3,957 (New)

17 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,873 (5,377,466)

18 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,767 (4,337,450)

19 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3,693 (1,011,250)

20 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 3,053 (209,200)

21 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,810 (1,303,720)

22 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,635 (2,316,050)

23 [NSW] Disgaea 7 Complete (Nippon Ichi Software, 07/25/24) – 2,499 (New)

24 [NSW] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco 07/11/24) – 2,410 (21,078 )

25 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) -2,369 (2,495,253)

26 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,335 (1,472,050)

27 [NSW] Natsuzora no Monologue: Another Memory (Idea Factory, 07/25/24) – 2,298 (New)

28 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2,011 (1,228,600)

29 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,980 (1,131,029)

30 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,930 (2,000,268 )



It's takes Two 11ème cette semaine étonnant cette résilience, le bouche à oreille doit être bon



Le point zelda:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,930 (2,000,268 )

Cette semaine en raison de plusieurs entrée le BotW ne se place pas dans le top 30



Grosse déception pour Reynatis, le jrpg de Furyu qui se voulait avec de l'ambition d'installer une franchise...cela semble déjà plié. quand tu vois que Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics tape tranquille les 1.3 millions



Ace Combat 7 chute lourdement



Mais le plus gros bide de cette semaine c'est bel et bien Disgaea 7 qui va sans doute marquer la fin définitive de la série, Nippon Ichi doit s'orienter vers de la nouvelles IPs pour ne pas mourir doucement.