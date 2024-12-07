1 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 33,828 (122,253)

2 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,965 (7,826,755)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,112 (5,892,324)

4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 6,155 (1,082,636)

5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,637 (3,559,645)

6 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 4,962 (198,104)

7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,147 (5,536,767)

8 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4,124 (1,881,896)

9 [NSW] Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (Nippon Columbia, 07/04/24) – 4,042 (New)

10 [PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 3,881 (34,886)

11 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3,755 (998,617)

12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,726 (4,325,781)

13 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,556 (5,365,770)

14 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 3,455 (2,305,986)

15 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,135 (3,594,863)

16 [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 3,109 (45,454)

17 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,844 (1,464,336)

18 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,826 (1,343,868 )

19 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,503 (1,124,261)

20 [NSW] Run for Money: The Great Mission (D3 Publisher, 07/04/24) – 2,420 (New)

21 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,307 (1,296,369)

22 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2,237 (59,482)

23 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 2,104 (185,930)

24 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 2,018 (109,667)

25 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,999 (175,311)

26 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1,866 (1,222,473)

27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,846 (1,994,647)

28 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,791 (2,305,950)

29 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,619 (2,488,546)

30 [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 1,522 (25,797)



Peu de nouveauté et les classiques nintendo s'imposent tranquillement dont les Marios Party et le dernier Momotaroh qui laissent deviner qu'on est en période de vacances scolaire aux Japon



Luigi's Mansion 3 trouve les derniers acheteurs pour bientôt passer le million, il tire bénéfice de la sortie du portage du second épisode Luigi's Mansion 2HD



Le point zelda:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,846 (1,994,647)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,791 (2,305,950)



TotK est aux portes de son second million. mais accuse toujours d'un retard d'environ 306 000 exemplaires sur son prédecesseur.



et logiquement le dernier super Monkey Ball sorti la semaine dernière à la 30ème place a disparu dans une galaxie très lointaine