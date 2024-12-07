HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
profile
newtechnix
11
Likes
Likers
newtechnix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 359
visites since opening : 565050
newtechnix > blog
Top 30 japan
1 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 33,828 (122,253)
2 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,965 (7,826,755)
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,112 (5,892,324)
4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 6,155 (1,082,636)
5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,637 (3,559,645)
6 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 4,962 (198,104)
7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,147 (5,536,767)
8 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4,124 (1,881,896)
9 [NSW] Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (Nippon Columbia, 07/04/24) – 4,042 (New)
10 [PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 3,881 (34,886)
11 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3,755 (998,617)
12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,726 (4,325,781)
13 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,556 (5,365,770)
14 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 3,455 (2,305,986)
15 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,135 (3,594,863)
16 [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 3,109 (45,454)
17 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,844 (1,464,336)
18 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,826 (1,343,868 )
19 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,503 (1,124,261)
20 [NSW] Run for Money: The Great Mission (D3 Publisher, 07/04/24) – 2,420 (New)
21 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,307 (1,296,369)
22 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2,237 (59,482)
23 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 2,104 (185,930)
24 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 2,018 (109,667)
25 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,999 (175,311)
26 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1,866 (1,222,473)
27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,846 (1,994,647)
28 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,791 (2,305,950)
29 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,619 (2,488,546)
30 [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 1,522 (25,797)

Peu de nouveauté et les classiques nintendo s'imposent tranquillement dont les Marios Party et le dernier Momotaroh qui laissent deviner qu'on est en période de vacances scolaire aux Japon

Luigi's Mansion 3 trouve les derniers acheteurs pour bientôt passer le million, il tire bénéfice de la sortie du portage du second épisode Luigi's Mansion 2HD

Le point zelda:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,846 (1,994,647)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,791 (2,305,950)

TotK est aux portes de son second million. mais accuse toujours d'un retard d'environ 306 000 exemplaires sur son prédecesseur.

et logiquement le dernier super Monkey Ball sorti la semaine dernière à la 30ème place a disparu dans une galaxie très lointaine
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/12/2024 at 02:46 PM by newtechnix
    comments (2)
    myki posted the 07/12/2024 at 04:36 PM
    dire que Pikmin 4 fais maintenant au Japon en physique ce que la serie faisais en tout mondialement..tellement content que la série a décoller!!
    sultano posted the 07/12/2024 at 05:19 PM
    Le "retard" de TOTK est risible, BOTW étant sorti en 2017 ! Ce dernier étant un classique de la console qui se vend toujours, je vois les deux jeux à terme être au coude à coude en toute fin de vie de la console
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo