name :
Star Ocean : The Second Story R
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
tri-Ace
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
-
obi69
Je reprends ma partie sur Star Ocean SSR
C'est toujours aussi chills et beau. j'adore ce remake.
Bon visionnage.
(Bientôt 150 abonnés, merci infiniment !)
Me suivre aussi sur Twitch
-
https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
posted the 06/22/2024 at 01:28 PM by
obi69
comments (
1
)
eyrtz
posted
the 06/22/2024 at 02:33 PM
Dommage que les mages soient toujours aussi peu utile en combat.
