1 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 19,180 (168,883)2 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,110 (7,792,869)3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,415 (5,864,036)4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,849 (3,539,474)5 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4,557 (1,867,598 )6 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,342 (4,312,457)7 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 4,160 (2,294,450)8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,120 (5,521,954)9 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,954 (1,454,184)10 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,361 (3,582,007)Paper Mario reste en tête mais bon c'est pas folichon surtout quand tu vois que juste derrière Animal Crossing ( sort du bois) avec 10 000 exemplaires vendus...respect à ce stade c'est juste de la folie.Bien sur le fait notable c'est que le top 10 est squatté par la Switch.TOP HARDWARE1.SWITCH 53 3432.PlayStation 5 - 21 8283.Xbox - 2 1874. PlayStation 4 - 349