Bonsoir tout le monde
Bon toujours à la recherche du setup pc parfait j'ai fait quelques achats :
Ancien casque audio
SENNHEISER HD 800S
Nouveau
SENNHEISER HD 490 Pro Plus
Ancien ecran
LG oled C2 42 pouces
Nouveau
Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM 4k 240hz
Ancienne souris
WLMOUSE I BEAST X MINI 34g Magnesium
Nouvelle
Viper V3 Pro
Ancienne TV
Mini Led TCL 65C835
Nouvelle TV
LG OLED G3 65 pouces
Bientôt le dac/amp à changer
tags :
posted the 05/02/2024 at 06:29 PM by mrponey
uram non il y a pas mon setup je l'avais mis sur un ancien post