mrponey > blog
Les achats coup de coeur
Bonsoir tout le monde

Bon toujours à la recherche du setup pc parfait j'ai fait quelques achats :

Ancien casque audio
SENNHEISER HD 800S

Nouveau
SENNHEISER HD 490 Pro Plus



Ancien ecran
LG oled C2 42 pouces

Nouveau
Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM 4k 240hz



Ancienne souris
WLMOUSE I BEAST X MINI 34g Magnesium

Nouvelle
Viper V3 Pro



Ancienne TV
Mini Led TCL 65C835

Nouvelle TV
LG OLED G3 65 pouces


Bientôt le dac/amp à changer
    posted the 05/02/2024 at 06:38 PM by mrponey
    comments (6)
    lautrek posted the 05/02/2024 at 06:33 PM
    Ton casque il est aussi compatible sur les console de salon ?
    uram posted the 05/02/2024 at 06:37 PM
    Sympa ton coin.
    mrponey posted the 05/02/2024 at 06:41 PM
    lautrek Bonne question j'ai pas de consoles

    uram non il y a pas mon setup je l'avais mis sur un ancien post
    e3ologue posted the 05/02/2024 at 07:39 PM
    J'aime bien les casques Senheiser, mais les filaires ont à chaque 10m de câble et 50 embouts à mettre pour les brancher
    jenicris posted the 05/02/2024 at 08:07 PM
    e3ologue je confirme pour la longueur du câble
    e3ologue posted the 05/02/2024 at 08:15 PM
    jenicris
