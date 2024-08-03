1 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 262,656 (New)

2 [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 14,480 (103,523)

3 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 11,643 (1,767,792)

4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 9,708 (998,957)

5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,251 (5,728,200)

6 [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (Neos, 02/22/24) – 7,352 (28,945)

7 [NSW] Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast (Bushiroad Games, 02/29/24) – 6,822 (New)

8 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,613 (4,239,708 )

9 [NSW] Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmeiin Iden (Idea Factory, 02/29/24) – 5,537 (New)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,468 (3,458,115)

11 [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 5,428 (132,883)

12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,012 (7,705,912)

13 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,554 (5,457,661)

14 [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 4,005 (295,171)

15 [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 3,652 (136,452)

16 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,550 (5,304,772)

17 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,271 (1,282,212)

18 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2,965 (1,183,208 )

19 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,961 (1,253,994)

20 [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 2,955 (98,018 )

21 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,830

22 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/07/23) – 2,719 (38,250)

23 [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 2,714 (112,553)

24 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2,514 (1,961,336)

25 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,295 (2,261,355)

26 [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 2,281 (54,724)

27 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 2,194 (116,510)

28 [NSW] Bar Stella Abyss (Nippon Ichi Software, 02/29/24) – 2,077 (New)

29 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,765 (139,856)



Un top plus varié qu'à l'habitude:

14 titres nintendo

9 titres de jeux tiers sur Switch

7 titres playstation





Momotaro Dentetsu World va toucher son premier million.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom file lui vers son deuxième million