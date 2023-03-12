profile
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy : The Definitive Edition
0
name : Grand Theft Auto Trilogy : The Definitive Edition
platform : PC
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
profile
darkxehanort94
9
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
articles : 355
visites since opening : 713317
Rétro Découverte S5 EP 2.5 : GTA San Andreas
On dirait que l'équipe de Rétro Découverte a peté un câble, car maintenant c'est 2 EP par semaine !

"COMBIEN !"

Avec la Team Alice qui va parler de GTA San Andreas.

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    thejoke
    posted the 12/03/2023 at 10:15 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    palan posted the 12/03/2023 at 11:57 AM
    Il devrais pas faire ça, j espere c 'est juste pour 1 fois, ça va lui donner trop de boulot et en plus 1 episode par semaine c est suffisant.
