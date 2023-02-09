profile
Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
name : Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Replay du Live Armored Core où ça pleut du rang S
Si vous avez loupé le Live twitch hier :



Bon visionnage !
La chaine collective (abonnez vous !) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShkrK-0cmzw
    posted the 09/02/2023 at 07:01 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    yurius posted the 09/02/2023 at 07:19 PM
    Le jeu a l'air d'avoir une grande profondeur, il m'intéresse de plus en plus.
