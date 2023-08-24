Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
totenteufel > blog
Fortnite saison 4 chapitre 4 trailer BP Ashoka confirmé






Nolan Chance
- Piper Pace
- Fish musclé
- Mae
- Antonia
- Khaby Lame
- Kado Thorne
- Ahsoka Tano



Thème de la saison braquage

Sortie MAJ demain, jouable vers 14h ou 15h comme d'hab
    posted the 08/24/2023 at 02:13 PM by totenteufel
    comments (4)
    shanks posted the 08/24/2023 at 02:44 PM
    Eclaté du cul
    Pi un Tiktokeur...
    totenteufel posted the 08/24/2023 at 03:18 PM
    shanks En vrai le pass est ok comparé à la saison d'avant, hormis le tiktokeur qui n'a rien à faire ici, et quelques autres skins y a eu pire.
    negan posted the 08/24/2023 at 03:20 PM
    shanks Oh le boomer
    axlenz posted the 08/24/2023 at 03:40 PM
    Khaby Lame sérieusement ?
