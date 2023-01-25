profile
Hi-Fi Rush
3
3 Likers
name : Hi-Fi Rush
platform : PC
editor : Xbox Game Studios
developer : Tango Gameworks
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X
22
Likes
Likers
obi69
articles : 819
visites since opening : 1108688
obi69 > blog
Partons découvrir Hi-Fi Rush !


Forcément, @iglou2310 s'est jeté dessus ! Merci à lui pour cette vidéo découverte !

Bon visionnage !
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    tags : gameforever.fr hi-fi rush
    posted the 01/28/2023 at 08:18 PM by obi69
