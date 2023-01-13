profile
Pokemon Ecarlate et Violet
name : Pokemon Ecarlate et Violet
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
Test en Carton : Pokémon E/V (Savun)
Je me doute que vous devez en avoir un peu marre de ce jeu, mais Euh ........ Ok j'ai aucune excuse, allez voir la vidéo et voila. ^^

    posted the 01/13/2023 at 03:17 PM by darkxehanort94
    ratchet posted the 01/13/2023 at 04:35 PM
    Bientôt fini Ecarlate avec presque 400H! Plus que quelques shiny !
