skuldleif > blog
[Bon plan] Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition a 13,86€ sur Xbox




https://www.eneba.com/fr/xbox-borderlands-3-ultimate-edition-xbox-live-key-argentina


POUR OBTENIR CE PRIX UTILISEZ LE CODE PAYPAL5
une fois acheté

telecharger vpn (en vpn gratuit il y a vpn.lat ,urban vpn ou hola.org)
VPN mis sur argentine
puis rentrer le code ici (il faut vous log avec le compte sur lequel vous voule le jeu) https://redeem.microsoft.com/
https://www.eneba.com/fr/xbox-borderlands-3-ultimate-edition-xbox-live-key-argentina
    posted the 12/16/2022 at 05:28 AM by skuldleif
    comments (1)
    skuldleif posted the 12/16/2022 at 05:33 AM
    aussi le jeu est opti series X/S
    et tourne en 4K60fps sur Series X et 1440p/60 sur Series S
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWTaSnrOCd4
