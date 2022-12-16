https://www.eneba.com/fr/xbox-borderlands-3-ultimate-edition-xbox-live-key-argentina
POUR OBTENIR CE PRIX UTILISEZ LE CODE PAYPAL5
une fois acheté
telecharger vpn (en vpn gratuit il y a vpn.lat ,urban vpn ou hola.org)
VPN mis sur argentine
puis rentrer le code ici (il faut vous log avec le compte sur lequel vous voule le jeu) https://redeem.microsoft.com/
posted the 12/16/2022 at 05:28 AM by skuldleif
et tourne en 4K60fps sur Series X et 1440p/60 sur Series S
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWTaSnrOCd4