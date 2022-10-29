profile
Homeworld Remastered Collection
Homeworld Remastered Collection
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Gearbox Software
genre : STR
darkxehanort94
8
darkxehanort94
articles : 256
visites since opening : 531877
darkxehanort94 > blog
Jeuw qui l'ont marqué (JDG) : Homeworld !
Il m'as donné envie de l'essayer.

(Et ca me rappelle Star Wars Empire at Wars.)

    tags :
    wickette
    posted the 10/29/2022 at 08:57 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    wickette posted the 10/29/2022 at 09:24 PM
    J'adore JDG

    Il y a Homeworld 3 qui sort dans pas trop longtemps je pense et qui vraiment m'intrigue, je regarderai ça
