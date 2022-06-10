profile
Redfall
name : Redfall
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Arkane Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X
geralt
geralt
Officiel : Redfall sortira fin Mars 2023.
https://twitter.com/Okami13_/status/1578075375422394371

Voila, l'annonce devrait tomber sous peu.

Une annonce de Bethesda demain ? https://twitter.com/Bethesda_ANZ/status/1577927784403726337
    goldmen33
    posted the 10/06/2022 at 06:26 PM by geralt
    comments (6)
    kinectical posted the 10/06/2022 at 06:29 PM
    Une bonne présentation de gameplay d’environ 15min pour montrer un peu plus le jeu niveau possibilité de gameplay et ce qu’il y’a a faire ce serait bien pour commencer un peu à faire de la pub au jeu sinon j’aimerais vraiment qu’ils proposent une vue à la troisième personne
    fan2jeux posted the 10/06/2022 at 06:33 PM
    C est quoi deja ce jeu?
    geralt posted the 10/06/2022 at 06:34 PM
    fan2jeux Le jeu avec des vampires.
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/06/2022 at 06:51 PM
    ah bien
    kirianu posted the 10/06/2022 at 06:52 PM
    J'espère un trailer de Gameplay avec la date et peut etre l'annonce d'une beta
    negan posted the 10/06/2022 at 07:04 PM
    Alors j'ai vraiment aucune Hype mais il y a une petite ambiance donc vu que c'est un jeu Xbox ça sera bon de toute manière .
