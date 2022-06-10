accueil
name :
Redfall
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Arkane Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
Officiel : Redfall sortira fin Mars 2023.
https://twitter.com/Okami13_/status/1578075375422394371
Voila, l'annonce devrait tomber sous peu.
Une annonce de Bethesda demain ? https://twitter.com/Bethesda_ANZ/status/1577927784403726337
posted the 10/06/2022 at 06:26 PM by
geralt
comments (
6
)
kinectical
posted
the 10/06/2022 at 06:29 PM
Une bonne présentation de gameplay d’environ 15min pour montrer un peu plus le jeu niveau possibilité de gameplay et ce qu’il y’a a faire ce serait bien pour commencer un peu à faire de la pub au jeu sinon j’aimerais vraiment qu’ils proposent une vue à la troisième personne
fan2jeux
posted
the 10/06/2022 at 06:33 PM
C est quoi deja ce jeu?
geralt
posted
the 10/06/2022 at 06:34 PM
fan2jeux
Le jeu avec des vampires.
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/06/2022 at 06:51 PM
ah bien
kirianu
posted
the 10/06/2022 at 06:52 PM
J'espère un trailer de Gameplay avec la date et peut etre l'annonce d'une beta
negan
posted
the 10/06/2022 at 07:04 PM
Alors j'ai vraiment aucune Hype mais il y a une petite ambiance donc vu que c'est un jeu Xbox ça sera bon de toute manière .
