profile
Wo Long : Fallen Dynasty
2
Likers
name : Wo Long : Fallen Dynasty
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
geralt
3
Likes
Likers
geralt
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 63
visites since opening : 115166
geralt > blog
Trailer de gameplay pour Wo long Fallen Dynasty.



Day One dans le gamepass pour ma part. Ensuite je l'acheterais.
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kirianu, mrponey, colt
    posted the 08/26/2022 at 01:13 PM by geralt
    comments (14)
    geralt posted the 08/26/2022 at 01:17 PM
    ça fait 1 ans que je suis sur ce site j'arrive toujours pas a mettre une vidéo en grande.
    liberty posted the 08/26/2022 at 01:18 PM
    geralt t as juste a enlever le "s" de "https"
    geralt posted the 08/26/2022 at 01:19 PM
    liberty C'est ce que je viens de faire ça marche pas.
    liberty posted the 08/26/2022 at 01:22 PM
    geralt [video]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1P9s_XCD1EE[/video]
    geralt posted the 08/26/2022 at 01:23 PM
    liberty
    liberty posted the 08/26/2022 at 01:26 PM
    geralt Faut bien s'entraider
    geralt posted the 08/26/2022 at 01:26 PM
    liberty
    mrpopulus posted the 08/26/2022 at 01:58 PM
    liberty La vidéo ne s'affiche pas pour moi.
    kinectical posted the 08/26/2022 at 02:05 PM
    mrpopulus tu est sur iPhone? Car moi sur iPhone ça arrive assez souvent que je me voit que le lien et je ne peut même pas cliquer dessus et ça arrive seulement sur gamekyo
    liberty posted the 08/26/2022 at 02:13 PM
    mrpopulus kinectical j'avais des bug sur phone avec le navigateur de Google. Mais avec celui de Microsoft Edge. Pas de blème
    azerty posted the 08/26/2022 at 02:20 PM
    Bof...
    mrpopulus posted the 08/26/2022 at 02:21 PM
    kinectical liberty nop pas sur IPhone, Samsung ! ^^

    C'est bon c'est réglé. Ya plus besoin de viré le S de https maintenant. Shanks me l'avait dis la dernière fois.
    guiguif posted the 08/26/2022 at 02:38 PM
    Un peu fade
    colt posted the 08/26/2022 at 02:43 PM
    Day one sur pc.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo