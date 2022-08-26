accueil
name :
Wo Long : Fallen Dynasty
platform :
PC
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
Team Ninja
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
Xbox Series X
Trailer de gameplay pour Wo long Fallen Dynasty.
Day One dans le gamepass pour ma part. Ensuite je l'acheterais.
posted the 08/26/2022 at 01:13 PM by
geralt
comments (
14
)
geralt
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 01:17 PM
ça fait 1 ans que je suis sur ce site j'arrive toujours pas a mettre une vidéo en grande.
liberty
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 01:18 PM
geralt
t as juste a enlever le "s" de "https"
geralt
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 01:19 PM
liberty
C'est ce que je viens de faire ça marche pas.
liberty
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 01:22 PM
geralt
[video]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1P9s_XCD1EE[/video]
geralt
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 01:23 PM
liberty
liberty
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 01:26 PM
geralt
Faut bien s'entraider
geralt
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 01:26 PM
liberty
mrpopulus
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 01:58 PM
liberty
La vidéo ne s'affiche pas pour moi.
kinectical
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 02:05 PM
mrpopulus
tu est sur iPhone? Car moi sur iPhone ça arrive assez souvent que je me voit que le lien et je ne peut même pas cliquer dessus et ça arrive seulement sur gamekyo
liberty
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 02:13 PM
mrpopulus
kinectical
j'avais des bug sur phone avec le navigateur de Google. Mais avec celui de Microsoft Edge. Pas de blème
azerty
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 02:20 PM
Bof...
mrpopulus
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 02:21 PM
kinectical
liberty
nop pas sur IPhone, Samsung ! ^^
C'est bon c'est réglé. Ya plus besoin de viré le S de https maintenant.
Shanks
me l'avait dis la dernière fois.
guiguif
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 02:38 PM
Un peu fade
colt
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 02:43 PM
Day one sur pc.
