Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
totenteufel
9
articles : 263
visites since opening : 368123
IGN Japon 14 minutes de gameplay Wanted:Dead
Hype pour ma part.

Bien qu'il y est encore du chemin avant qu'il soit gold, l'IA c'est pas trop ça.

    posted the 08/25/2022 at 10:04 PM by totenteufel
    comments (1)
    akiru posted the 08/25/2022 at 10:28 PM
    Ca a l'air d'être fait avec 3e, pas mal de choses ne vont pas, ca sent les stagiaire de l'ancienne team Ninja Gaiden mais bordel j'achete. Je sens que bien maîtrisé ca peut m'éclater.
