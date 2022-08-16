accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
minx
,
gwadalba
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
benji54
,
negan
,
edenil
,
mugimando
totenteufel
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
257
visites since opening :
361533
totenteufel
> blog
Call of duty MW2 accès campagne anticipée PS4/PS5
Sur PS4/PS5
En précommandant la version digitale.
L'ambiance à l'air folle.
tags :
campagne
ps4
call of duty mw2
ps5
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
denton
,
oloman334
posted the 08/16/2022 at 05:30 PM by
totenteufel
comments (
3
)
denton
posted
the 08/16/2022 at 06:22 PM
Je vais le boire ce jeu
oloman334
posted
the 08/16/2022 at 06:29 PM
Très hâte de voir les spec ops qui je l'espère vont revenir au système des anciens. Et un petit warzone 2.0 sera le très bienvenu !
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/16/2022 at 06:32 PM
c'est valable pour toutes les plateformes.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo