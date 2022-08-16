Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
profile
totenteufel
9
Likes
Likers
totenteufel
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 257
visites since opening : 361533
totenteufel > blog
Call of duty MW2 accès campagne anticipée PS4/PS5
Sur PS4/PS5



En précommandant la version digitale.

L'ambiance à l'air folle.
    tags : campagne ps4 call of duty mw2 ps5
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    denton, oloman334
    posted the 08/16/2022 at 05:30 PM by totenteufel
    comments (3)
    denton posted the 08/16/2022 at 06:22 PM
    Je vais le boire ce jeu
    oloman334 posted the 08/16/2022 at 06:29 PM
    Très hâte de voir les spec ops qui je l'espère vont revenir au système des anciens. Et un petit warzone 2.0 sera le très bienvenu !
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/16/2022 at 06:32 PM
    c'est valable pour toutes les plateformes.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo