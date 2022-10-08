profile
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
name : Assassin's Creed Valhalla
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Une armure IRON MAN dans AC Valhalla !
Et une de Stormtrooper aussi tant qu'a faire.



Ils peuvent tomber encore plus bas Ubisoft vous pensez ?
    posted the 08/10/2022 at 11:19 AM by darkxehanort94
    shinz0 posted the 08/10/2022 at 11:27 AM
    Un jeu sur les Vikings avec une collab Iron Man alors que chez Marvel ils ont Thor et d'autres personnages mythologiques
    dashrendar posted the 08/10/2022 at 11:45 AM
    Qui tombe le plus bas ? Ubisoft ou bien les gens qui vont acheter ces DLC cosmétiques ?
