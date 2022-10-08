accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
6
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
shanks
,
roivas
,
mickurt
,
ykarin
,
plopkdo
name :
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
sorakairi86
,
kurosama
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
234
visites since opening :
490362
darkxehanort94
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Une armure IRON MAN dans AC Valhalla !
Et une de Stormtrooper aussi tant qu'a faire.
Ils peuvent tomber encore plus bas Ubisoft vous pensez ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/10/2022 at 11:19 AM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
2
)
shinz0
posted
the 08/10/2022 at 11:27 AM
Un jeu sur les Vikings avec une collab Iron Man alors que chez Marvel ils ont Thor et d'autres personnages mythologiques
dashrendar
posted
the 08/10/2022 at 11:45 AM
Qui tombe le plus bas ? Ubisoft ou bien les gens qui vont acheter ces DLC cosmétiques ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo