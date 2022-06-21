accueil
Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
Naruto X Fortnite rendu des nouveaux skins
Via @ShiinaBR
Via @HappyPower
Date de sortie le 24.06
Reddit
-
https://www.reddit.com/r/FortniteLeaks/new/
posted the 06/21/2022 at 09:03 AM by
totenteufel
comments (
3
)
victornewman
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 09:51 AM
quand la peste rencontre le choléra
vfries
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 10:12 AM
Des gamins vont vraiment acheter ça ?
didi
posted
the 06/21/2022 at 10:30 AM
Tin mais sérieusement j'essaie de résister à Fortnite mais c'est dur....
