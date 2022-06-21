Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
totenteufel > blog
Naruto X Fortnite rendu des nouveaux skins

Via @ShiinaBR









Via @HappyPower

Date de sortie le 24.06
Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/FortniteLeaks/new/
    victornewman posted the 06/21/2022 at 09:51 AM
    quand la peste rencontre le choléra
    vfries posted the 06/21/2022 at 10:12 AM
    Des gamins vont vraiment acheter ça ?
    didi posted the 06/21/2022 at 10:30 AM
    Tin mais sérieusement j'essaie de résister à Fortnite mais c'est dur....
