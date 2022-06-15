Bon bah on connaît le contenu qui sera présenté avec ce lien:

https://streamable.com/qndrfd





Description du stream:

''A year ago we launched Prime Matter and said we would release games from all corners of the world, giving developers a chance to show their talent and passion globally.



One year later - amidst challenges both global and local - we’ve released great games from studios in North America, Asia, Europe and South America. We formed alliances the infamous robbers of PayDay, became fearless intrepid space explorers in DOLMEN, revelled in the diesel-punk destruction of Iron Harvest, lost our backpack countless times in Outward, licked one too many faces in Encased, and enforced Ranger Law across the world of Wasteland 3, and our journey is only beginning.



Prime Matter has even more great games on deck. We'll introduce you to megalomaniac AIs in System Shock, scare the yoga pants off you with the spiritual cult horror of The Chant, both coming soon. Down the road we'll deliver even more medieval action, a few bank-jobs, chilling suspense in space, and a kingdom to save and all the bear [not a typo] necessities to keep gamers delighted for years to come.



None of this would have been possible without two groups of people: The amazing teams behind the games who breathe life into these projects, and YOU our amazing players, who make it all worthwhile.''