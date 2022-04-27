Voici la liste .



bon c'est surtout sur X360 / PS3 / PC !



America’s Army Xbox 360

Anno 1404 PC

Anno Online PC

Assassin’s Creed 2 PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood OnLive

Assassin’s Creed: Recollection MAC | iOS

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations OnLive

Avatar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Beyond Good and Evil PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Blazing Angels 2 PC | Xbox 360

Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Driver: San Francisco OnLive

ESPN Sport Connections Wii U

Far Cry PC

Far Cry 2 PC

Far Cry Blood Dragon PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Flashback Origins PC

Ghost Recon PC

Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

H.A.W.X. PC

H.A.W.X. 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive

Haze PlayStation 3

Heroes of Might and Magic 5 PC

I Am Alive PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Just Dance 3 Xbox 360

Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits Xbox 360

Just Dance 3 Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U

Just Dance 4 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U

Just Dance 2014 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U

Just Dance 2015 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U

Just Dance 2016 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii

Just Dance 2017 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii

Just Dance 2018 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii

Just Dance Disney Party Xbox 360 | Wii

Just Dance Disney Party 2 Xbox 360

Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth Xbox 360 | Wii U

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes PC

Might & Magic Duel of Champions PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Might & Magic Showdown PC

Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop PC

Might & Magic X: Legacy PC

MotionSports Xbox 360

MotionSport Adrenaline PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

My Fitness Coach Club PlayStation 3

PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive

PureFootball PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Les Lapins Crétins: Alive and Kicking Xbox 360

Les Lapins Crétins: Go Home Wii

Les Lapins CrétinsLand Wii U

Les Lapins Crétins: Travel in Time Wii

Rainbow Six – Raven Shield PC

Rainbow Six Lockdown PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox

Rainbow Six Vegas PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One

Rayman 3 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Rayman 3 HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Rayman Legends PC

Rayman Origins PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

R.U.S.E. MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

R.U.S.E. Beta PC

Scrabble 2007 PC

Scrabble 2009 PC

Settlers 3 PC

Settlers 4 PC

Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire PC

Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom PC | MAC

Settlers: Heritage of Kings PC

Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360

Shape Up Xbox One

Shaun White Skateboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive

Shaun White Snowboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive

Silent Hunter 3 PC

Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions PC

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific PC

Silent Hunter 5 OnLive

Les Schtroumpfs 2 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Spartacus Legends PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Splinter Cell: Blacklist Wii U

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC

Splinter Cell: Conviction PC | MAC | OnLive

Splinter Cell: Double Agent PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

The Adventures of Tintin PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Tom Clancy’s EndWar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360

Toy Soldiers War Chest PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One

Watch Dogs Companion Android | iOS

World in Conflict PC

Your Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360

Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 Xbox 360

Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 Wii U