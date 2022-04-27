Voici la liste .
bon c'est surtout sur X360 / PS3 / PC !
America’s Army Xbox 360
Anno 1404 PC
Anno Online PC
Assassin’s Creed 2 PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive
Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood OnLive
Assassin’s Creed: Recollection MAC | iOS
Assassin’s Creed: Revelations OnLive
Avatar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Beyond Good and Evil PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Blazing Angels 2 PC | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Driver: San Francisco OnLive
ESPN Sport Connections Wii U
Far Cry PC
Far Cry 2 PC
Far Cry Blood Dragon PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Flashback Origins PC
Ghost Recon PC
Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
H.A.W.X. PC
H.A.W.X. 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Haze PlayStation 3
Heroes of Might and Magic 5 PC
I Am Alive PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 4 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U
Just Dance 2014 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2015 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2016 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2017 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2018 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party 2 Xbox 360
Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth Xbox 360 | Wii U
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes PC
Might & Magic Duel of Champions PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Might & Magic Showdown PC
Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop PC
Might & Magic X: Legacy PC
MotionSports Xbox 360
MotionSport Adrenaline PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
My Fitness Coach Club PlayStation 3
PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
PureFootball PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Les Lapins Crétins: Alive and Kicking Xbox 360
Les Lapins Crétins: Go Home Wii
Les Lapins CrétinsLand Wii U
Les Lapins Crétins: Travel in Time Wii
Rainbow Six – Raven Shield PC
Rainbow Six Lockdown PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox
Rainbow Six Vegas PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One
Rayman 3 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman 3 HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman Legends PC
Rayman Origins PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
R.U.S.E. MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
R.U.S.E. Beta PC
Scrabble 2007 PC
Scrabble 2009 PC
Settlers 3 PC
Settlers 4 PC
Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire PC
Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom PC | MAC
Settlers: Heritage of Kings PC
Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360
Shape Up Xbox One
Shaun White Skateboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Shaun White Snowboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Silent Hunter 3 PC
Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions PC
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific PC
Silent Hunter 5 OnLive
Les Schtroumpfs 2 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Spartacus Legends PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Splinter Cell: Blacklist Wii U
Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC
Splinter Cell: Conviction PC | MAC | OnLive
Splinter Cell: Double Agent PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
The Adventures of Tintin PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Tom Clancy’s EndWar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Toy Soldiers War Chest PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One
Watch Dogs Companion Android | iOS
World in Conflict PC
Your Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 Wii U
Si aujourd'hui on peut encore jouer aux jeux anciens et jouer en ligne à des jeux avec des fonctions désactivés, c'est grâce à la scène hack, pas aux éditeurs.
Je n’ai pas le temps de jouer au même jeu ad vitam. Au bout d’un moment, le jeu est fini, rangé ou supprimé de mon disque. Je n’ai pas non plus le temps de revoir tous les films que j’ai déjà vu, ni toutes les series. Je n’ai pas non plus le temps de revisiter tous les pays que j’ai vu, ni de revivre inlassablement les mêmes événements de mon existence.
Une musique se réécoute facilement, pendant toute sorte d’activité, c’est au pire 5/6mn de mon temps. Un jeu me demande beaucoup plus de temps.
Mon ressentis donc face à cette news? Un entreprise ne peut pas entretenir sans fin des jeux fréquentés par 15 joueurs (qui ne leur reverse rien d’ailleurs).
Je bosse pas pour Ubi et je ne me fais pas l'avocat du diable, mais avant de couper les serveurs des jeux de cette liste, ils ont du un minimum regarder si i y avait encore du monde dessus.
akinen : Ta réalité est vachement proche de la mienne dit donc
Et je sais par expérience que certains autres jeux de la liste ont déjà leurs servers fermés depuis plusieurs année, c'est le cas d'assassin's creed 2 sur PC par exemple, les servers d haze sur ps3 ont fermé il y a plus de 8 ans, etc...
Le jeu flashback origins n'a il me semble même pas de fonctionnalités online, pareil pour marvel avengers...
Une info extrêmement bizarre....
après y a des jeux que offline genre BG&E, je vois pas le rapport en fait