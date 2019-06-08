profile
Elden Ring
18
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
J-2 !!








Allez plus que deux jours (plus que 7 pour moi rip) avant de toucher Dieu du bout des doigts !

On rappelle J-1 pour les joueurs Xbox néo-zélandais

    tags : elden ring oooooh
    posted the 02/23/2022 at 03:07 AM by chiotgamer
