Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
name :
Asterix & Obelix : Baffez les tous
platform :
PC
editor :
Microids
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Nintendo Switch
Astérix & Obélix : Baffez les tous - Découverte
Salut à tous,
Aujourd'hui petite découverte sur le nouveau jeu Astérix & Obélix baffez les tous à la sauce Street of Rage 4.
Distribution de baffes et romains qui volent au programme
https://youtu.be/c7LH8MNlaz8
posted the 12/08/2021 at 04:03 PM by
koopastream
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 04:56 PM
A fortiori c'est notre Street of Rage quoi
koopastream
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 05:16 PM
marcelpatulacci
Oui, en moins technique ^^
