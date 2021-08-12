Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Asterix & Obelix : Baffez les tous
2
name : Asterix & Obelix : Baffez les tous
platform : PC
editor : Microids
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
koopastream > blog
Astérix & Obélix : Baffez les tous - Découverte
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui petite découverte sur le nouveau jeu Astérix & Obélix baffez les tous à la sauce Street of Rage 4.
Distribution de baffes et romains qui volent au programme

https://youtu.be/c7LH8MNlaz8
    posted the 12/08/2021 at 04:03 PM by koopastream
    comments (2)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/08/2021 at 04:56 PM
    A fortiori c'est notre Street of Rage quoi
    koopastream posted the 12/08/2021 at 05:16 PM
    marcelpatulacci Oui, en moins technique ^^
