name : Day of the Tentacle HD
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Double Fine
genre : Aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PlayStation 4 -
obi69
19
Likes
Likers
obi69
articles : 564
visites since opening : 678700
Day of the Tentacles : replay de mon long play commenté



Et c'est reparti avec un long play / guide complet ET commenté, consacré au mythique Day of the Tentacle, de Lucas Arts !

Bonne vidéo !

La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
