profile
Blacksad : Under the Skin
3
Likers
name : Blacksad : Under the Skin
platform : PC
editor : Microids
developer : YS Interactive
genre : Narration
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
19
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 545
visites since opening : 656883
obi69 > blog
all
Je découvre Blacksad : under the skin
Petite video-découverte de mes deux premières heures de Blacksad : under the skin.
Testé sur Ps4 Pro en version 1.07.
Bon visionnage !

La chaine - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmXxWbnSllg
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/24/2021 at 02:59 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo