profile
ostream
49
Likes
Likers
ostream
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 571
visites since opening : 440762
ostream > blog
all
Court métrage Metroid: Attack of Ridley ( devinsupertramp)
ajouter un lien source
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    opthomas
    posted the 06/07/2021 at 05:03 PM by ostream
    comments (5)
    ostream posted the 06/07/2021 at 05:12 PM
    Ça fait un peu carton-pâte mais c'est pas mal. Un Paul W. S. Anderson aurait fait bien pire avec un budget incomparable
    wilhelm posted the 06/07/2021 at 05:12 PM
    Combien de temps avant que Nintendo les attaque en justice ?
    ostream posted the 06/07/2021 at 05:14 PM
    wilhelm ils ont fait des vidéos Pokémon, Zelda, Smash bros etc. C'est une très grosse chaine Youtube
    ducknsexe posted the 06/07/2021 at 06:23 PM
    Le cosplay est cool
    amario posted the 06/07/2021 at 06:26 PM
    Non pas terrible,
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo