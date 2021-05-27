profile
Mass Effect : Legendary Edition
5
Likers
name : Mass Effect : Legendary Edition
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : BioWare
genre : compilation
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
darkxehanort94
6
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
articles : 114
visites since opening : 264253
darkxehanort94 > blog
Critique de MR Plouf de Mass Effect (1) !


Il ne critique que le premier.

Et on vas dire qu'il est un peu mitigée.
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/27/2021 at 04:54 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (3)
    xxther3dxx posted the 05/27/2021 at 05:36 PM
    Ben le jeu a vieilli mais il reste super
    kevisiano posted the 05/27/2021 at 05:37 PM
    On dirait trop qu'il n'aime rien Plouf
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/27/2021 at 06:02 PM
    kevisiano Il est très exigeant.
