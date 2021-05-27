accueil
profile
name :
Mass Effect : Legendary Edition
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
BioWare
genre :
compilation
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
darkxehanort94
> blog
Critique de MR Plouf de Mass Effect (1) !
Il ne critique que le premier.
Et on vas dire qu'il est un peu mitigée.
posted the 05/27/2021 at 04:54 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
3
)
xxther3dxx
posted
the 05/27/2021 at 05:36 PM
Ben le jeu a vieilli mais il reste super
kevisiano
posted
the 05/27/2021 at 05:37 PM
On dirait trop qu'il n'aime rien Plouf
darkxehanort94
posted
the 05/27/2021 at 06:02 PM
kevisiano
Il est très exigeant.
