1 er DLC de Crusader Kings III annoncé. Centré sur les .......
Les Vikings !



The Northen Lords Flavor Pack !



Rajoutera des vêtements et évents centré sur la culture Nordique.

Pour Ragnar Lodbrok. (Et le pognon évidemment. )
    posted the 03/13/2021 at 08:12 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    wickette posted the 03/13/2021 at 08:19 PM
    Sont à la mode, ils se sont tous mis d'accord en mode cartel ou quoi ?

    Genre Ubisoft avec AC:Valhalla, Paradox et GoW: Ragnarok.
