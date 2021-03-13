accueil
cannatonic
darkxehanort94
1 er DLC de Crusader Kings III annoncé. Centré sur les ....... Les Vikings !
Les Vikings !
The Northen Lords Flavor Pack !
Rajoutera des vêtements et évents centré sur la culture Nordique.
Pour Ragnar Lodbrok. (Et le pognon évidemment.
)
posted the 03/13/2021 at 08:12 PM by darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
comments (1)
1
)
wickette
posted
the 03/13/2021 at 08:19 PM
Sont à la mode, ils se sont tous mis d'accord en mode cartel ou quoi ?
Genre Ubisoft avec AC:Valhalla, Paradox et GoW: Ragnarok.
