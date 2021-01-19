profile
Dead Cells
Dead Cells
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Motion Twin
developer : Motion Twin
genre : action
multiplayer : non
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
[Switch] Dead Cells gratuit une semaine pour les abonnés NSO


    wu posted the 01/19/2021 at 01:12 PM
    ah cool merci. Je ne l'ai pas fait.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 01/19/2021 at 01:14 PM
    Wu Moi non plus ! Il me faisait de l’œil depuis un moment. Ça sera l'occasion de le tester !
    wu posted the 01/19/2021 at 01:18 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr on peut déjà prétélécharger ou quoi

    j'ai la console depuis peu et j'ai laissé zelda de coté pour ne jouer qu'au jeux gratuit depuis un moment
    edgar posted the 01/19/2021 at 01:20 PM
    wu kevinmccallisterrr Tout pareil que vous !

    Bref, excellente nouvelle !
    gareauxloups posted the 01/19/2021 at 01:49 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 01/19/2021 at 04:27 PM
    Wu Yes on peut déjà prétélécharger c'est bon. M'enfin on a le temps, ça sera dispo dans une semaine !
