name :
Dead Cells
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Motion Twin
Motion Twin
Motion Twin
Motion Twin
action
action
multiplayer :
non
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
-
kevinmccallisterrr
[Switch] Dead Cells gratuit une semaine pour les abonnés NSO
posted the 01/19/2021 at 01:03 PM by
kevinmccallisterrr
wu
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 01:12 PM
ah cool merci. Je ne l'ai pas fait.
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 01:14 PM
Wu
Moi non plus !
Il me faisait de l’œil depuis un moment. Ça sera l'occasion de le tester !
wu
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 01:18 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
on peut déjà prétélécharger ou quoi
j'ai la console depuis peu et j'ai laissé zelda de coté pour ne jouer qu'au jeux gratuit depuis un moment
edgar
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 01:20 PM
wu
kevinmccallisterrr
Tout pareil que vous !
Bref, excellente nouvelle !
gareauxloups
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 01:49 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 01/19/2021 at 04:27 PM
Wu
Yes on peut déjà prétélécharger c'est bon. M'enfin on a le temps, ça sera dispo dans une semaine !
