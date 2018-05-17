accueil
Festival de Scans : pour des jeux en vedette
genzzo
,
esets
name :
Mega Man 11
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action plates-formes
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
name :
Festival de Scans
title :
Festival de Scans : pour des jeux en vedette
screen name :
scans
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scans
official website :
http://
creator :
nicolasgourry
creation date :
05/17/2018
last update :
05/30/2018
description :
Un groupe qui permettra de montrer des Scans venant de différents magazines.
tags :
articles :
2
visites since opening :
1101
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
nicolasgourry
(creator)
channel
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] Mega Man 11 / Famitsu
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
hebuspsa
,
maxleresistant
,
raph64
posted the 05/30/2018 at 03:42 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 03:52 PM
Il a l'air bien sympathique ce petit Mega Man
negan
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 03:54 PM
Un groupe c'est fait pour informer la si c'est pour balance les scanns sans aucun travaille derrière t'aurais pu le faire sur ton blog.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 03:55 PM
negan
ça informe, il faut juste savoir lire le japonais.
negan
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 03:56 PM
nicolasgourry
Bonne continuation meme si ton groupe sert a rien
hebuspsa
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 04:32 PM
Gros fan quand j'etait gamin, j'ai soudé le 1/2 et 3.
Ensuite le X sur SNES.
Celui la je me prend! Je pense sur Switch.....ou sur PS4 si il y a un gap significatif.....mais au vu du jeux je pense pas
