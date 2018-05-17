Festival de Scans : pour des jeux en vedette
Mega Man 11
2
name : Mega Man 11
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
group information
Festival de Scans
0
name : Festival de Scans
title : Festival de Scans : pour des jeux en vedette
screen name : scans
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scans
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 05/17/2018
last update : 05/30/2018
description : Un groupe qui permettra de montrer des Scans venant de différents magazines.
articles : 2
visites since opening : 1101
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] Mega Man 11 / Famitsu




    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    hebuspsa, maxleresistant, raph64
    posted the 05/30/2018 at 03:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    maxleresistant posted the 05/30/2018 at 03:52 PM
    Il a l'air bien sympathique ce petit Mega Man
    negan posted the 05/30/2018 at 03:54 PM
    Un groupe c'est fait pour informer la si c'est pour balance les scanns sans aucun travaille derrière t'aurais pu le faire sur ton blog.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/30/2018 at 03:55 PM
    negan ça informe, il faut juste savoir lire le japonais.
    negan posted the 05/30/2018 at 03:56 PM
    nicolasgourry Bonne continuation meme si ton groupe sert a rien
    hebuspsa posted the 05/30/2018 at 04:32 PM
    Gros fan quand j'etait gamin, j'ai soudé le 1/2 et 3.
    Ensuite le X sur SNES.
    Celui la je me prend! Je pense sur Switch.....ou sur PS4 si il y a un gap significatif.....mais au vu du jeux je pense pas
