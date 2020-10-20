profile
The Touryst tournera en 6k sur series X et 4k sur series S.
We were able to get a few comments from Shin'en Multimedia CEO Manfred Linzner on their favorite part of the Xbox Series X hardware and the optimizations made for both Series X and Series S.

"For us, it's the very powerful GPU. So it was really easy to up the visuals in The Touryst to perfection. Depending on Xbox Series X or S, we render at 6K or 4K resolution and then downsample to the target resolution, so you have a very crisp yet extra smooth supersampled display. It almost looks like a good CGI movie and that's all with no temporal reprojection, so every pixel is fresh and unique without temporal artifacts."


Le développeur s'attarde sur la puissance relative de la series s:


On the cheaper and less powerful Xbox Series S, Linzner said:

"It wasn't a limit to us. I think the Xbox Series S is quite fine depending on what you need and want".





Pour rappel le jeu est un jeu de puzzle d'action-aventure développé et publié par Shin'en Multimedia pour Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows et Xbox Series X / S.
https://www.resetera.com/threads/the-touryst-renders-at-6k-4k-on-xbox-series-x-s-it-almost-looks-like-a-good-cgi-movie-says-dev.309403/
    posted the 10/20/2020 at 12:11 AM by kratoszeus
    comments (1)
    skuldleif posted the 10/20/2020 at 12:44 AM
    loul
