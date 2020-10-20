We were able to get a few comments from Shin'en Multimedia CEO Manfred Linzner on their favorite part of the Xbox Series X hardware and the optimizations made for both Series X and Series S.
"For us, it's the very powerful GPU. So it was really easy to up the visuals in The Touryst to perfection. Depending on Xbox Series X or S, we render at 6K or 4K resolution and then downsample to the target resolution, so you have a very crisp yet extra smooth supersampled display. It almost looks like a good CGI movie and that's all with no temporal reprojection, so every pixel is fresh and unique without temporal artifacts."
On the cheaper and less powerful Xbox Series S, Linzner said:
"It wasn't a limit to us. I think the Xbox Series S is quite fine depending on what you need and want".
Pour rappel le jeu est un jeu de puzzle d'action-aventure développé et publié par Shin'en Multimedia pour Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows et Xbox Series X / S.