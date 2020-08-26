[img][/img]
profile
armando
17
Likes
Likers
armando
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 235
visites since opening : 411272
armando > blog
Quand ton toutou s'attaque à ??


Ca se passe au Canada il me semble, c'est quoi ?? Le proprio du chien, il est con où très con ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    ducknsexe
    posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:15 PM by armando
    comments (5)
    ducknsexe posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:18 PM
    Un loup, le mâle alpha et oui le proprio est très con
    armando posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:20 PM
    ducknsexe Ta vu la taille du bestiaux ?
    ducknsexe posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:26 PM
    armando ah ben oui comparer au loup qu on a cher nous Massif central, Jura, Vosges, Pyrénées, c est justes des petit chiot.
    armando posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:30 PM
    ducknsexe Oui les loups europeens sont de gentil chiot en face de cette exemplaire C'EST JUSTE IMPRESSIONENT PERSO JME SERAIT BARRE VITE FAIT AVEC MON CHIEN
    chiotgamer posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:32 PM
    Armando Ducknsexe Les loups sont pas dangereux avec les humains les gars vous inquiétez pas, parole de canidé.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre