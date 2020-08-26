accueil
armando
armando
blog
Quand ton toutou s'attaque à ??
Ca se passe au Canada il me semble, c'est quoi ?? Le proprio du chien, il est con où très con ?
ducknsexe
posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:15 PM by
armando
comments (
5
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/26/2020 at 02:18 PM
Un loup, le mâle alpha et oui le proprio est très con
armando
posted
the 08/26/2020 at 02:20 PM
ducknsexe
Ta vu la taille du bestiaux ?
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/26/2020 at 02:26 PM
armando
ah ben oui comparer au loup qu on a cher nous Massif central, Jura, Vosges, Pyrénées, c est justes des petit chiot.
armando
posted
the 08/26/2020 at 02:30 PM
ducknsexe
Oui les loups europeens sont de gentil chiot en face de cette exemplaire C'EST JUSTE IMPRESSIONENT PERSO JME SERAIT BARRE VITE FAIT AVEC MON CHIEN
chiotgamer
posted
the 08/26/2020 at 02:32 PM
Armando
Ducknsexe
Les loups sont pas dangereux avec les humains les gars vous inquiétez pas, parole de canidé.
