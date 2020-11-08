accueil
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
freematt
,
magium
,
biboys
name :
Final Fantasy XV
platform :
PC
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
soispasjalouxmgl1
articles :
6
visites since opening :
7862
soispasjalouxmgl1
blog
Final fantasy XV
juste pour dire que j'ai tenu 1h puis desinstallé j'avais l'impression de jouer a un warframe de wish (j'avais une armure chelou j'etait invincible en plus)
jsuisbg
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/11/2020 at 04:26 PM by
soispasjalouxmgl1
comments (
4
)
kikoo31
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
ok millenium
kinectical
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
....ok....ok ok
suzukube
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 04:40 PM
ok boomer
suzukube
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 04:41 PM
soispasjalouxmgl1
tkt garde le au chaud sur SX il sera en 4K 60 fps, avec de l'upscale 8K ça va exploser la rétine tonton
