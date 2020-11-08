profile
Final Fantasy XV
3
name : Final Fantasy XV
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
soispasjalouxmgl1
soispasjalouxmgl1
Final fantasy XV
juste pour dire que j'ai tenu 1h puis desinstallé j'avais l'impression de jouer a un warframe de wish (j'avais une armure chelou j'etait invincible en plus)

jsuisbg
    posted the 08/11/2020 at 04:26 PM by soispasjalouxmgl1
    comments (4)
    kikoo31 posted the 08/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
    ok millenium
    kinectical posted the 08/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
    ....ok....ok ok
    suzukube posted the 08/11/2020 at 04:40 PM
    ok boomer
    suzukube posted the 08/11/2020 at 04:41 PM
    soispasjalouxmgl1 tkt garde le au chaud sur SX il sera en 4K 60 fps, avec de l'upscale 8K ça va exploser la rétine tonton
