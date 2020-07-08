profile
soispasjalouxmgl1
0
Like
Likers
soispasjalouxmgl1
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3
visites since opening : 3914
soispasjalouxmgl1 > blog
vos styles de son?
bonsoir, p'tit article pour voir vous écouter quoi comme son
quelques de mes sons du moment=
















et vous ?
evian
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:01 PM by soispasjalouxmgl1
    comments (8)
    cort posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:03 PM
    Enlève le s de https
    shincloud posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:04 PM
    https://www.skyrock.com/blog/
    axlenz posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:10 PM
    ptdrr c'est Greg qui t'as fait connaitre JNR ?
    soispasjalouxmgl1 posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:11 PM
    axlenz pwahaha bien vue ,en tous cas c'est lourd
    cort merci bg
    windrunner posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:33 PM
    shincloud
    stardustx posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:34 PM
    shincloud
    populus posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:47 PM
    Toujours fidèle à LP malgré la mort du chanteur... Sinon, Rammstein/Muse/Slipknot/Eminem/ etc yen a tellement
    l3andr3 posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:58 PM
    Je suis en mode musique classique actuellement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQNtGoM3FVU&list=RDSQNtGoM3FVU&start_radio=1
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre