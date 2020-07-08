accueil
soispasjalouxmgl1
soispasjalouxmgl1
blog
vos styles de son?
bonsoir, p'tit article pour voir vous écouter quoi comme son
quelques de mes sons du moment=
et vous ?
evian
posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:01 PM by soispasjalouxmgl1
soispasjalouxmgl1
comments (8)
8
)
cort
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 08:03 PM
Enlève le s de https
shincloud
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 08:04 PM
https://www.skyrock.com/blog/
axlenz
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 08:10 PM
ptdrr c'est Greg qui t'as fait connaitre JNR ?
soispasjalouxmgl1
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 08:11 PM
axlenz
pwahaha bien vue ,en tous cas c'est lourd
cort
merci bg
windrunner
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 08:33 PM
shincloud
stardustx
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 08:34 PM
shincloud
populus
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 08:47 PM
Toujours fidèle à LP malgré la mort du chanteur...
Sinon, Rammstein/Muse/Slipknot/Eminem/ etc yen a tellement
l3andr3
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 08:58 PM
Je suis en mode musique classique actuellement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQNtGoM3FVU&list=RDSQNtGoM3FVU&start_radio=1
cort merci bg