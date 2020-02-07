profile
Ghost of Tsushima
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
Ghost of Tsushima OST
La Chaine SonySoundtracksVEVO vient de mettre un aperçu de l'OST de GoT sur Youtube : The Way of the Ghost

et je trouve ça vraiment pas mal !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoqWH32i1wg

Et on a aussi la Tracklist au complet :

1. The Way of the Ghost
2. Jin Sakai
3. Komoda Beach
4. The Way of the Samurai
5. Lord Shimura
6. No Mercy
7. Lady Masako
8. A Reckoning in Blood
9. The Last of Clan Adachi
10. Heart of the Jito
11. The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa
12. Forgotten Song
13. Khotun Khan
14. Honour to Ash
15. The Fate of Tsushima
16. Sacrifice of Tradition
17. The Way of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)
18. Tsushima Suite: I. Seion
19. Tsushima Suite: II. Shurai
20. Tsushima Suite: III. Bushido
21. Tsushima Suite: IV. Kodoku
22. Tsushima Suite: V. Seiiki
    posted the 07/02/2020 at 08:09 AM by joueurn1
    kujotaro posted the 07/02/2020 at 09:15 AM
    Très belle musique qui met bien dans l'ambiance.

    Sony fini cette génération de façon magistrale.
