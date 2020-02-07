La Chainevient de mettre un aperçu de l'OST de GoT sur Youtube :et je trouve ça vraiment pas mal !Et on a aussi la Tracklist au complet :1. The Way of the Ghost2. Jin Sakai3. Komoda Beach4. The Way of the Samurai5. Lord Shimura6. No Mercy7. Lady Masako8. A Reckoning in Blood9. The Last of Clan Adachi10. Heart of the Jito11. The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa12. Forgotten Song13. Khotun Khan14. Honour to Ash15. The Fate of Tsushima16. Sacrifice of Tradition17. The Way of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)18. Tsushima Suite: I. Seion19. Tsushima Suite: II. Shurai20. Tsushima Suite: III. Bushido21. Tsushima Suite: IV. Kodoku22. Tsushima Suite: V. Seiiki