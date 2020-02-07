La Chaine SonySoundtracksVEVO
vient de mettre un aperçu de l'OST de GoT sur Youtube : The Way of the Ghost
et je trouve ça vraiment pas mal !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoqWH32i1wg
Et on a aussi la Tracklist au complet :
1. The Way of the Ghost
2. Jin Sakai
3. Komoda Beach
4. The Way of the Samurai
5. Lord Shimura
6. No Mercy
7. Lady Masako
8. A Reckoning in Blood
9. The Last of Clan Adachi
10. Heart of the Jito
11. The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa
12. Forgotten Song
13. Khotun Khan
14. Honour to Ash
15. The Fate of Tsushima
16. Sacrifice of Tradition
17. The Way of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)
18. Tsushima Suite: I. Seion
19. Tsushima Suite: II. Shurai
20. Tsushima Suite: III. Bushido
21. Tsushima Suite: IV. Kodoku
22. Tsushima Suite: V. Seiiki
Sony fini cette génération de façon magistrale.