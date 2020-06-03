[img][/img]
Dans le plus beau parc d’attractions abandonné du monde !
Dans le plus beau parc d’attractions abandonné du monde ! (Japon)

    posted the 03/06/2020 at 12:59 PM by armando
    comments (9)
    shinz0 posted the 03/06/2020 at 01:00 PM
    TEV
    armando posted the 03/06/2020 at 01:06 PM
    shinz0 Je découvre ses youteubés, mais j'aime bien vais devoir mater les autre vidéos
    sora78teraflops posted the 03/06/2020 at 01:21 PM
    Wooo merci du partage
    gunstarred posted the 03/06/2020 at 01:25 PM
    mdr à 9:13, il y a la borne de G-Loc Air Battle.
    koolshin posted the 03/06/2020 at 01:25 PM
    Tev tjs au top
    furtifdor posted the 03/06/2020 at 01:33 PM
    Ils font du bon taff! Au Japon, c'est facile de trouver des lieux abandonnés maleureusement! Pas plus tard que cette semaine une amie japonaise m'a envoyé des photos d'une expeditions qu'elle avait fait avec des amis dans la journée!
    floflo posted the 03/06/2020 at 01:56 PM
    Mirapolis en France, c'est magnifique.....
    poliof posted the 03/06/2020 at 02:01 PM
    C'est glauque quand tu connais leur histoire commune.
    kabuki posted the 03/06/2020 at 02:08 PM
    floflo Grave fait petit quel parc
