Dans le plus beau parc d’attractions abandonné du monde !
Dans le plus beau parc d’attractions abandonné du monde ! (Japon)
posted the 03/06/2020 at 12:59 PM by
armando
comments (
9
)
shinz0
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 01:00 PM
TEV
armando
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 01:06 PM
shinz0
Je découvre ses youteubés, mais j'aime bien vais devoir mater les autre vidéos
sora78teraflops
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 01:21 PM
Wooo merci du partage
gunstarred
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 01:25 PM
mdr à 9:13, il y a la borne de G-Loc Air Battle.
koolshin
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 01:25 PM
Tev tjs au top
furtifdor
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 01:33 PM
Ils font du bon taff! Au Japon, c'est facile de trouver des lieux abandonnés maleureusement! Pas plus tard que cette semaine une amie japonaise m'a envoyé des photos d'une expeditions qu'elle avait fait avec des amis dans la journée!
floflo
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 01:56 PM
Mirapolis en France, c'est magnifique.....
poliof
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 02:01 PM
C'est glauque quand tu connais leur histoire commune.
kabuki
posted
the 03/06/2020 at 02:08 PM
floflo
Grave fait petit quel parc
