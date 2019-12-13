Sur le blog réservé aux news xbox, on y apprend que la prochaine console de Microsoft sera rétrocompatible avec les 3 dernières, même les accessoires le seront aussi. Une bonne nouvelle.





Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you. Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay. We also designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it.

Blog xbox - https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2019/12/12/microsoft-unveils-xbox-series-x/