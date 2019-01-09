profile
Mes illustrations : Zelda OOT, Spiderman et Catwoman
Hello!

Cette semaine j'ai réalisé un Link de la version Zelda Ocarina oF Time, un spiderman et une Catwoman :





    tags : zelda dessin link marvel dc comics catwoman spiderman oot
    
    
    
    posted the 09/01/2019 at 01:37 PM by cristoeuf
    comments (4)
    xenofamicom posted the 09/01/2019 at 01:44 PM
    Cool, j'aime beaucoup
    torotoro59 posted the 09/01/2019 at 01:47 PM
    Jolis
    fdestroyer posted the 09/01/2019 at 01:57 PM
    Quel talent... et moi qui arrive absolument a rien avec un crayon
    midomashakil posted the 09/01/2019 at 02:14 PM
    subliiiiiiiiime
