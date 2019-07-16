accueil
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
FIFA 20
FIFA 20
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
EA Sports
genre :
sport
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Ronaldo et la Juve dans FIFA 20
Les joueurs de FIFA en PLS sur le net
ça gueule comme pas permis
Pour rappel la Juventus est la deuxième équipe la plus jouée sur FIFA 19
posted the 07/16/2019 at 03:04 PM by ryoporterbridges
ryoporterbridges
comments (13)
13
)
octobar
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 03:11 PM
t'es le nouveau Link49 sauf que ton truc c'est le foot ?
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 03:16 PM
octobar
c’est ça, et toujours des gros fainéants au slip sale pour commenter, tout est parfait.
octobar
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 03:22 PM
fainéant hein ?
si tu savais
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 03:24 PM
octobar
je sais couleuvre.
octobar
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 03:29 PM
https://img.20mn.fr/dfSoS0WsTl6yGLISbFYZ_w/830x532_francois-rugy-gif-yvette-24-juin-2019.jpg
giusnake
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 03:50 PM
Comment EA n'a pas fait gaffe à ça quoi
calishnikov
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 04:05 PM
Putain mais comment c'est nase.
Les deux jeux (Fifa comme PES) devraient avoir toute les licences de clubs possible. -_-'
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 04:07 PM
calishnikov
ça c’est clair
spawnini
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 04:15 PM
calishnikov
Le retour du doigt
gemini
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 04:15 PM
C'est quand même chiant qu'il ait le même nom qu'une légende du foot. ^^
calishnikov
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 04:16 PM
spawnini
Tu es prié de calmer tes ardeurs jeune greluchon
spawnini
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 04:21 PM
calishnikov
oki Jacqueline
misterpixel
posted
the 07/16/2019 at 04:42 PM
