profile
FIFA 20
0
Like
Likers
name : FIFA 20
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : EA Sports
genre : sport
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ryoporterbridges
17
Likes
Likers
ryoporterbridges
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 34
visites since opening : 76415
ryoporterbridges > blog
Ronaldo et la Juve dans FIFA 20




Les joueurs de FIFA en PLS sur le net ça gueule comme pas permis

Pour rappel la Juventus est la deuxième équipe la plus jouée sur FIFA 19
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/16/2019 at 03:04 PM by ryoporterbridges
    comments (13)
    octobar posted the 07/16/2019 at 03:11 PM
    t'es le nouveau Link49 sauf que ton truc c'est le foot ?
    ryoporterbridges posted the 07/16/2019 at 03:16 PM
    octobar c’est ça, et toujours des gros fainéants au slip sale pour commenter, tout est parfait.
    octobar posted the 07/16/2019 at 03:22 PM
    fainéant hein ? si tu savais
    ryoporterbridges posted the 07/16/2019 at 03:24 PM
    octobar je sais couleuvre.
    octobar posted the 07/16/2019 at 03:29 PM
    https://img.20mn.fr/dfSoS0WsTl6yGLISbFYZ_w/830x532_francois-rugy-gif-yvette-24-juin-2019.jpg
    giusnake posted the 07/16/2019 at 03:50 PM
    Comment EA n'a pas fait gaffe à ça quoi
    calishnikov posted the 07/16/2019 at 04:05 PM
    Putain mais comment c'est nase.
    Les deux jeux (Fifa comme PES) devraient avoir toute les licences de clubs possible. -_-'
    ryoporterbridges posted the 07/16/2019 at 04:07 PM
    calishnikov ça c’est clair
    spawnini posted the 07/16/2019 at 04:15 PM
    calishnikov Le retour du doigt
    gemini posted the 07/16/2019 at 04:15 PM
    C'est quand même chiant qu'il ait le même nom qu'une légende du foot. ^^
    calishnikov posted the 07/16/2019 at 04:16 PM
    spawnini Tu es prié de calmer tes ardeurs jeune greluchon
    spawnini posted the 07/16/2019 at 04:21 PM
    calishnikov oki Jacqueline
    misterpixel posted the 07/16/2019 at 04:42 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre