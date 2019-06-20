profile
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
name : Assassin's Creed Odyssey
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
assassin's creed odyssey arrive dans le xbox game pass!
"Dear friends, We’re writing you from one of our favorite @xboxgamepass vacation destinations, while enjoying the summer sun as it sets behind the mountains. Can you guess what game/location we are in? Wish you were here, Microsoft Store"

https://twitter.com/MicrosoftStore/status/1141390190369476610
https://twitter.com/MicrosoftStore/status/1141390190369476610
    posted the 06/20/2019 at 12:59 AM by skuldleif
    comments (9)
    suzukube posted the 06/20/2019 at 01:02 AM
    Oh putain j'ai failli l'acheter en plus
    skuldleif posted the 06/20/2019 at 01:02 AM
    eh bah putin jcrois jvais arreter dacheter des jeux parceque celui-la je lai acheter en demat la ultimate edition,et jai a peine eu le temps de le commencer
    ravyxxs posted the 06/20/2019 at 01:02 AM
    En fait c'est un service qui pousse à la sur-consomation non ? Un peu comme Netflix et autres ?
    suzukube posted the 06/20/2019 at 01:04 AM
    ravyxxs J'AIME SURCONSOMMER TEL UN TROU NOIR
    walterwhite posted the 06/20/2019 at 02:06 AM
    Eh bah, on est gâté avec le gamepass.

    J’ai à peine fini Tomb raider, j’enchaîne avec Metro et v’la qu’AC Odyssey débarque
    ravyxxs posted the 06/20/2019 at 02:06 AM
    suzukube Avec Diablo qui parle de trou aujourd'hui je sais plus faire la dif entre ces "trous"
    ravyxxs posted the 06/20/2019 at 02:08 AM
    walterwhite Ok donc tu confirme mes pensées,c'est un peu de la surconsommation . Malheureusement j'ai pas trop le temps de joué énormément,donc ça serait un abo dans le vide si je prends ça.
    walterwhite posted the 06/20/2019 at 02:10 AM
    ravyxxs Oui clairement, et je t’avoue que si c’était pas dans le GP j’y aurais jamais touché.

    C’est cool d’avoir de gros jeux, mais ça pousse à jouer à tout et n’importe quoi et je t’avoue que c’est pas trop mon délire
