I play 2 win
OVERWATCH - Teasing nouvelle map
Blizzard, habitué à teaser ses nouveautés de façon subtile, lâche un article de journal Cubain laissant présager une éventuelle nouvelle map : La Havanne (ou Cuba)
Jugez plutôt :
[url]https://playoverwatch.com/en-us/news/22940239/local-how-don-rumbotico-s-international-fame-is-slowly-erasing-its-founders-from-the-narrativey[/url]
tags :
map
overwatch
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/07/2019 at 05:29 PM by
zevoodoo
comments (
2
)
2
)
skuldleif
posted
the 04/07/2019 at 05:33 PM
Lucio qui speedboost plus ahahah houhouhou jpp ,overwatch cest fini pour moi
ryonarushima971
posted
the 04/07/2019 at 05:38 PM
Skuldleif
il ne speedboost plus ? Il fais quoi maintenant ? ( déjà que je suis dégouté du nouveau Anzo) moi qui comptais reprendre le jeu
