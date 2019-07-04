profile
OVERWATCH - Teasing nouvelle map
Blizzard, habitué à teaser ses nouveautés de façon subtile, lâche un article de journal Cubain laissant présager une éventuelle nouvelle map : La Havanne (ou Cuba)
Jugez plutôt :
[url]https://playoverwatch.com/en-us/news/22940239/local-how-don-rumbotico-s-international-fame-is-slowly-erasing-its-founders-from-the-narrativey[/url]
    posted the 04/07/2019 at 05:29 PM by zevoodoo
    comments (2)
    skuldleif posted the 04/07/2019 at 05:33 PM
    Lucio qui speedboost plus ahahah houhouhou jpp ,overwatch cest fini pour moi
    ryonarushima971 posted the 04/07/2019 at 05:38 PM
    Skuldleif il ne speedboost plus ? Il fais quoi maintenant ? ( déjà que je suis dégouté du nouveau Anzo) moi qui comptais reprendre le jeu
