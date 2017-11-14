home page
Notice me Senpai X3
> blog
[SPOIL]Pokemon le film, il a quoi pikachu ?
pokemon ça à changer
tags :
its pikause i want to pee with you
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:27 PM by jozen15
jozen15
comments (
16
)
i8
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:29 PM
dafuq
kinox31
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:29 PM
ET pikachu se transforme en humaine et puis ...
superbiidou
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:30 PM
WTF!!!!!
gavad
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:31 PM
j'ai pas comprit ce qu'il a dit mais vu les réactions des spectateurs je suis pas le seul
shindo
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:33 PM
It's because I always want to be with you
jozen15
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:33 PM
shindo
je préfère ma traduction en tag
thor
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:38 PM
WHAT THE FUCK ?
gavad
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:39 PM
shindo
jozen15
Si il veut vraiment être toujours avec sacha vos 2 traduction vont se rejoindre
rbz
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:44 PM
thor
ho batard, ta le droit de rep aussi, quand on te pose une question
c'est spé ! mais le film a l'air sympa au moins, j'ai vu quelques scène et il est foutrement joli et bien animé.
sora78
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:47 PM
Nul à chier.
Ils auraient pu montrer ça par des gestes...
What the pikafuck ?
playstation2008
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:51 PM
mais alors là je suis plié ! Excellent je dois dire
zaifire
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:53 PM
la réaction des spectateurs lol
sonilka
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 07:56 PM
rbz
il est foutrement joli et bien animé
Clair. Le taf est de qualité. D'ailleurs pour cela que j'ai toujours regardé les OAV alors que j'ai lâché l'anime il y a très longtemps.
leonsilverburg
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 08:44 PM
J'ai trouvé ça pas mal du tout quand tu regardes le film dans le bon contexte !
roy001
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 08:46 PM
dastukiim
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 11:05 PM
j'ai vu le film au cinéma j'ai eu la même réaction dans le cinéma
