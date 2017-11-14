Notice me Senpai X3
[SPOIL]Pokemon le film, il a quoi pikachu ?


pokemon ça à changer
    tags : its pikause i want to pee with you
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:27 PM by jozen15
    comments (16)
    i8 posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:29 PM
    dafuq
    kinox31 posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:29 PM
    ET pikachu se transforme en humaine et puis ...
    superbiidou posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:30 PM
    WTF!!!!!
    gavad posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:31 PM
    j'ai pas comprit ce qu'il a dit mais vu les réactions des spectateurs je suis pas le seul
    shindo posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:33 PM
    It's because I always want to be with you
    jozen15 posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:33 PM
    shindo je préfère ma traduction en tag
    thor posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:38 PM
    WHAT THE FUCK ?
    gavad posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:39 PM
    shindo jozen15
    Si il veut vraiment être toujours avec sacha vos 2 traduction vont se rejoindre
    rbz posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:44 PM
    thor ho batard, ta le droit de rep aussi, quand on te pose une question

    c'est spé ! mais le film a l'air sympa au moins, j'ai vu quelques scène et il est foutrement joli et bien animé.
    sora78 posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:47 PM
    Nul à chier.
    Ils auraient pu montrer ça par des gestes...
    What the pikafuck ?
    playstation2008 posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:51 PM
    mais alors là je suis plié ! Excellent je dois dire
    zaifire posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:53 PM
    la réaction des spectateurs lol
    sonilka posted the 11/14/2017 at 07:56 PM
    rbz il est foutrement joli et bien animé

    Clair. Le taf est de qualité. D'ailleurs pour cela que j'ai toujours regardé les OAV alors que j'ai lâché l'anime il y a très longtemps.
    leonsilverburg posted the 11/14/2017 at 08:44 PM
    J'ai trouvé ça pas mal du tout quand tu regardes le film dans le bon contexte !
    roy001 posted the 11/14/2017 at 08:46 PM
    dastukiim posted the 11/14/2017 at 11:05 PM
    j'ai vu le film au cinéma j'ai eu la même réaction dans le cinéma
