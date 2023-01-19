One Piece Fighting Path !




screen name : opbw
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/opbw
official website : http://
creator : mugimando
creation date : 11/24/2018
last update : 01/19/2023
description : Voici le groupe officiel de One Piece Burning Will sur mobile !
tags :
articles : 65
visites since opening : 165381
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Invocation : Shanks Le Roux !
One Piece Fighting Path X Red ! Shanks est la !



    posted the 01/19/2023 at 11:22 AM by mugimando
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 01/19/2023 at 12:00 PM
    Pourquoi j'ai cliqué T_T ! Demande de ban pour référence douteuse
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/19/2023 at 12:01 PM
    Encore un qui invoque pour rien un modérateur !
    zephon posted the 01/19/2023 at 12:19 PM
    icebergbrulant nous savons tous qu'il n'est pas roux mais chauve
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/19/2023 at 12:23 PM
    zephon il était roux avant le désert capillaire
