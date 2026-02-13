1 [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 177,653 (New)

2 [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 160,101 (New)

3 [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 118,798 (New)

4 [PS5] Nioh 3 (Koei Tecmo, 02/06/26) – 40,570 (New)

5 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,875 (2,816,021)

6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,302 (8,370,523)

7 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 8,089 (61,007)

8 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 (Konami, 11/13/25) – 5,500 (267,814)

9 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 5,029 (1,606,811)

10 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 4,848 (496,272)



11 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,484 (1,082,929)

12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 (Konami, 11/13/25) – 4,370 (317,670)

13 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,297 (4,146,383)

14 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,423 (6,542,229)

15 [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 01/22/26) – 3,163 (31,880)

16 [PS5] My Hero Academia: All’s Justice (Bandai Namco, 02/05/26) – 3,014 (New)

17 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 3,006 (475,625)

18 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,989 (162,537)

19 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,849 (1,697,389)

20 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,530 (1,480,865)

21 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,483 (5,877,272)

22 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 1,815 (170,430)

23 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 1,79 (4,514,882)

24 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,734 (2,430,730)

25 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,663 (1,477,799)

26 [NSW] CARTAGRA: The Sickness of Possessory and Crazy (PROTOTYPE, 02/05/26) – 1,520 (New)

27 [PS5] Code Vein II (Bandai Namco, 01/30/26) – 1,503 (15,955)

28 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,498 (2,607,078 )

29 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,380 (5,662,469)

30 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,316 (98,648 )