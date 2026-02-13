HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
TOP 30 japan
1 [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 177,653 (New)
2 [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 160,101 (New)
3 [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 118,798 (New)
4 [PS5] Nioh 3 (Koei Tecmo, 02/06/26) – 40,570 (New)
5 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,875 (2,816,021)
6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,302 (8,370,523)
7 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 8,089 (61,007)
8 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 (Konami, 11/13/25) – 5,500 (267,814)
9 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 5,029 (1,606,811)
10 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 4,848 (496,272)

11 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,484 (1,082,929)
12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 (Konami, 11/13/25) – 4,370 (317,670)
13 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,297 (4,146,383)
14 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,423 (6,542,229)
15 [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 01/22/26) – 3,163 (31,880)
16 [PS5] My Hero Academia: All’s Justice (Bandai Namco, 02/05/26) – 3,014 (New)
17 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 3,006 (475,625)
18 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,989 (162,537)
19 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,849 (1,697,389)
20 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,530 (1,480,865)
21 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,483 (5,877,272)
22 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 1,815 (170,430)
23 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 1,79 (4,514,882)
24 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,734 (2,430,730)
25 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,663 (1,477,799)
26 [NSW] CARTAGRA: The Sickness of Possessory and Crazy (PROTOTYPE, 02/05/26) – 1,520 (New)
27 [PS5] Code Vein II (Bandai Namco, 01/30/26) – 1,503 (15,955)
28 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,498 (2,607,078 )
29 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,380 (5,662,469)
30 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,316 (98,648 )
    newtechnix posted the 02/13/2026 at 09:41 PM
    Content d'une certaine manière pour Kirby qui est bien partie d'être un million seller dans 2 ans...

    La passation de pouvoir entre Switch 1 et 2 pourrie carrément le top avec des titres multi...bien sur Nintendo doit être content car tout semble prendre le bon chemin de façon soft. Autant les ventes soft de la PS4 ont été un long handicap pour la PS5 autant là les ventes Switch 2 atteignent déjà des niveaux de ventes en concurrence équivalente.

    Code Vein 2 est dans les choux, on va attendre de voir les ventes en occident car cela semble assez inquiétant d'autant qu'arrive de grosses sorties chez les tiers dont principalement Capcom.
    cyr posted the 02/14/2026 at 08:33 AM
    newtechnix perso je préfère pas que kirby finisse million seller...
    cyr posted the 02/14/2026 at 08:34 AM
    newtechnix et quand tu es une boite jap, ben je pense que tu ne peut plus ignorer l'état du marché au Japon.
    rocan posted the 02/14/2026 at 08:52 AM
    cyr Pourquoi ?
    cyr posted the 02/14/2026 at 09:24 AM
    rocan pourquoi ? Quand tu a 26 million de client d'un côté. Tu peux plus les ignorer. Siffit de voir les chartz.
