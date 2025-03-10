1 [PS5] Silent Hill f (Konami, 09/25/25) – 57,475 (57,475) (New)

2 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 35,027 (1,801,323)

3 [PS5] EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts, 09/26/25) – 11,327 (11,327) (New)

4 [NSW] Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/25) – 10,425 (10,425) (New)

5 [NSW] 9 R.I.P. sequel (Idea Factory, 09/25/25) – 10,037 (10,037) (New)

6 [PS5] Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/25) – 9,802 (9,802) (New)

7 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 9,055 (327,496)

8 [NSW] EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts, 09/26/25) – 6,529 (6,529) (New)

9 [NSW] Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (SEGA, 09/25/25) – 5,571 (5,571) (New)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,061 (4,012,680)

11 [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous, 08/28/25) – 4,931 (79,628 )

12 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,542 (5,616,419)

13 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – NS2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 4,222 (68,588 )

14 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 4,166 (127,863)

15 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,784 (6,449,096)

16 [SW2] EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts, 09/26/25) – 3,738 (3,738 ) (New)

17 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,662 (8,224,983)

18 [NSW] Trails in the Sky: the 1st Chapter (Nihon Falcom, 09/19/25) – 3,400 (24,853)

19 [PS4] EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts, 09/26/25) – 3,319 (3,319) (New)

20 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,900 (1,393,341)

21 [PS5] Trails in the Sky: the 1st Chapter (Nihon Falcom, 09/19/25) – 2,771 (24,282)

22 [NSW] Mamorukun ReCurse! (City Connection, 09/25/25) – 2,559 (2,559) (New)

23 [NSW] Everybody’s Golf World (Bandai Namco, 09/04/25) – 2,330 (46,590)

24 [PS5] Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (SEGA, 09/25/25) – 2,194 (2,194) (New)

25 [NSW] Poppy Playtime: Triple Pack (Happinet, 09/25/25) – 2,130 (2,130) (New)

26 [PS4] Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/25) – 2,052 (2,052) (New)

27 [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – NS2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 1,997 (24,940)

28 [SW2] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – NS2 Edition (Marvelous, 08/28/25) – 1,905 (31,113)

29 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 1,893 (5,801,555)

30 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 1,778 (62,209)



Sonic a fait une sortie de route dès le premier village c'est pas dingue et le prix était vraiment dissuasif: ¥7.264 pourtant environ 40 euros...en Europe on sait tous qu'on va le trouver rapidement à 30 euros.