lalisa
Les jeux Steam, GOG et EGS enfin sur l'appli Xbox sur PC.
https://videocardz.com/newz/microsoft-expands-xbox-pc-app-with-aggregated-gaming-library-today
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2025/09/15/access-gaming-library-xbox-on-windows-pc-and-handheld/?ocid=BlogSupport_soc_omc_xbo_tw_Photo_lrn_9.15.3
posted the 09/16/2025 at 12:01 PM by
lalisa
